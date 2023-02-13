Subsidising default

Why friends of Pakistan are not helping us to avert default and revive economy? I think this is not a right question. The question should be why our friends should help.

Although, it is not a popular statement, this is the right question. Honest and unbiased analysis tells us ruling elite is not interested in solving the problems. They are only interested in making money and parking it in tax havens or offshore companies. Panama papers and Pandora papers revealed hundreds of Pakistanis have parked their money outside of Pakistan weakening foreign reserves of country.

Powerful elite has developed a system which is helping them to mint money and take it out. They work in a scientific way. Everyone has been assigned duty to play a role. Liberal economic and governance system is being misused to justify their actions.

First culprit is a minority group of businessmen and industrialists. They are minting money in the form of subsidies. They say they need subsidies, especially for export-oriented industry, for enhancing competitiveness. At what cost? No answer. Despite having no justification or satisfactory answer, they were successful to compel successive governments to grant them subsidies.

Powerful circles of government and State instruments also helped strengthen their control over economy and decision-making. They facilitated them by privatising national assets, business and resources. Successive governments destroyed State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and created space for crony business groups. These groups and industrialist jumped on the opportunities. Business groups claim they are contributing in building industrial base of country and contributing to create economic activities.

It is half-truth, as most of big business groups keep their money outside of country. They use the subsidies to make money here, but avoid bringing back it to country. In this way, they inflict heavy losses on Pakistan. They consume big amount of national money which can be used for other productive activities.

For example, Pakistan could provide that subsidy to agriculture or small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It would help Pakistan create jobs, lower poverty and tackle food insecurity. On the other hand, Pakistan loses much needed foreign exchange. It has to take loans to make for the loss of foreign reserves. Now, country is facing problems of debt trap.

Second, rent-seeking is another problem which is expediting the fall of economy. It is illegal money; they have to hide it. So, they park it in offshore companies. It again is a direct hit on foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan.

Third, ruling elite is burning and snatching money with both hands. They are spending precious foreign reserves in their own consumption. They are spending billions of rupees in the name of protocol and luxuries. Look at the politicians or powerful personals, either in power or out of power, they are enjoying protocol at the expense of State.

On the other hand, they have allotted themselves all luxuries of life. They are entitled to expansive plots and land. Further, they enjoy unlimited perks at the expense of State and common people. Even ruling elite does not feel any shame to subsidise their food. Rather, they made it free for themselves. It is not a matter of wealth, either they have it or not, it is a matter of self-respect and grace.

Fourth, UNDP reported Pakistani ruling elite gives more than two trillion subsidy to themselves. They have built their entertainment centres. Fifth, a good number of powerful players only stay in Pakistan when are in power or on powerful seat. Once they are out of power, they leave and transfer their money out of country. It again hurts Pakistan’s foreign reserves.

From the above discussion, we can infer two conclusions – Pakistani elite is subsidising default, it is a big player, rather main culprit of poor state of foreign reserves. In this backdrop, why our friends should help us? Why should they waste their hard earned money on wasteful spendings of Pakistani elite?

So, real problem is our elite and governance structure. We need to mend our ways and work out sustainable solutions. Pakistan has all the resources and ingredients which are required to build a successful country. But, ruling elite lacks will and wisdom. Fractured governance system further aggravates situation. If Pakistan wants to bounce back, it will have to get rid of ruling elite by reforming the system.

Reforms should be done in a stepwise manner. First, eliminate all subsidies to elite and use it to promote productive sectors like agriculture, SMEs etc. Second, create a balance between SOEs and private sector. In turn, it will help create a balance between tax and non-tax revenue. Third, if we have to subsidise private sector, then Pakistan must introduce a new law for earning on export. Law must clearly tell the exporters, which avail subsidy, they will have to bring back money to Pakistan. Hiding money in tax havens or offshore companies will result in confiscation of all assets. In conclusion, if we continue to subsidise default, no one will come to help us.