Exposed Modi govt’s nefarious design during overseas visit: Barrister Sultan

MIRPUR: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the main purpose of his overseas visit was to expose Modi led Indian regime’s nefarious scheme to turn Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into minority after revoking Article 370.

Addressing a public gathering in Mirpur, the president AJK said he had a series of important meetings during his visit to the UK, Europe, America and Turkey, in which he had raised the issue of Kashmir and human rights situation in the region.

Terming his visit as successful, he said that the international community realized the importance of early resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “The Kashmir issue is on the agenda of the United Nations and its secretary general is interested in resolving the issue,” the AJK president said.

Barrister Sultan said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would never go in vain and the day was not far when the people of the occupied Kashmir would get freedom.

He said that elimination of corruption, unemployment and nepotism from the state was his topmost priority, adding that the completion of bridge and airport project would further improve the situation in the territory.