Kite flying goes on unchecked

Rawalpindi: Despite a ban kite flying is going unnoticed and police are not taking action against the violators.

Kites can be seen in the sky in different localities including Tench Bhatta, Saddar, Lalkurti, Dheri Hassan Abad, Tulsa, Saint Marry’s School, Lala Zar, Sher Zaman Colony, Baqir Colony, Chungi Number 22, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Adyala Road, Morgah, Westridge, Pirwadhai, Misrial, Shalley Valley, Dhoke Mangtal, Ratta Amral, Race Course, Banni, Bhabra Bazaar, Asghar Mall Scheme, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Kohati Bazaar, Waris Khan, Iqbal Road, Naz Cinema, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town, Bandh Khanna Road, Iqbal Town, Commercial Market, Shamsabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem colony, and Arya Mohallah.

Moreover, the sale of kites and strings is also being carried out unhindered in different parts of the city. A police spokesman said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that ban on kite flying should strictly be implemented.