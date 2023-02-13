NH&MP introduces new initiatives for drivers’ safety

Islamabad: During the last 12 years, there have been 23 pileup accidents on the motorways, with nine accidents taking place within the past two years. These pileup accidents caused 29 deaths, 146 injuries, approximately Rs12 million loss, and damage to 176 vehicles, the spokesman for National Highway & Motorway Police (NH&MP) said in a statement issued from the NH&MP Headquarters.

On the directions of IG NH&MP Khalid Mahmood studied past trends and introduced various new initiatives that helped ensure the safety of drivers and passengers during the fog season. However, under the direction of IG Khalid Mahmood, NHMP adopted new technologies that increased the efficiency of normal operations and also provided additional support that was critical to ensuring commuter safety during turbulent weather. Additionally, NHMP also launched the Fog Journey Planner which helped commuters plan their travel more carefully, considering historical data on fog. Real-time advisories and detailed closures of interchanges were also issued through Electronic and social media, the NHMP website, and the 130 helpline.

By improving communications that resulted in timely advisories and subsequent closure of motorways, using next-gen thermal cameras to anticipate driving conditions, conducting safety briefings at various toll plazas, and moving large numbers of affected vehicles in co-ordinated cavalcades, NHMP was able to achieve its target of zero pileup accidents in the 2022-23 fog season.