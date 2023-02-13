Prayers for earthquake victims offered

Rawalpindi: A special prayer ceremony was organised at Darbar-e-Alia Eidgah Sharif on Sunday for the recovery of the martyrs and victims of the devastating earthquake in the brotherly Islamic countries of Turkiye and Syria and for the quick resettlement of the earthquake victims.

The ambassadors of Turkiye, Morocco, Palestine, and a large number of the relatives of Eidgah Sharif and the common people participated in the ceremony. Speaking at this prayer ceremony, Sajjada Nashin Pir Muhammad Hasan Hasibur Rahman said that in this hour of sorrow and pain, the entire Pakistani nation is an equal participant in the grief of their brothers and sisters in Turkiye and Syria, and along with prayers, they should help in all possible ways. Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) says that all Muslims are like a wall, one part of which strengthens the other part, and on another occasion, the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) said that all Muslims are like a single body and if any part of the body has pain, the whole body feels pain. Addressing this prayer ceremony, Ambassador of Turkiye Mehmet Pajaji said that in this sad earthquake tragedy, around 25,000 people lost their lives and 80,000 have been injured. With the prayers, help, and cooperation of the Pakistani nation, we will overcome this problem soon, God willing. We express our sympathy and solidarity with all our Pakistani brothers and sisters. For the victims, we look forward to it. The relief teams sent from Pakistan are providing all possible help to the victims with great zeal and skill. In this hour of trial, it has been proved that the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the hearts of the people of Turkiye. The ambassadors of Morocco and Palestine also addressed this prayer ceremony, expressing solidarity and sympathy with Turkiye. Possible help is offered and assured.

At the end of the prayer ceremony, Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rahman prayed for the elevation of the ranks of those who died in the earthquake, the speedy recovery and resettlement of the injured and victims, the unity and harmony of the Muslim Ummah, the security, prosperity, development, and forces of the beloved country. A special prayer for the betterment of Pakistan was also held.