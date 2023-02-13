Price control a real challenge as official rate list not enforced

LAHORE: The official rate list of edibles is not implemented anywhere in the City. Meat, fruit, vegetables and other edibles are being sold at higher rates than the official ones. Only substandard meat is available at official rates. Even a visit of Tollinton Market shows the real situation. Controlling prices and implementation of official rate list has become a challenge for the district management. The chicken price has broken all past record of high prices and reached a new high level.

The price of chicken was gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs403-411 per kg, sold at Rs470-480 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs68 per kg, fixed at Rs617 per kg, and sold Rs650-900 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade up by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs34-38 per kg, B-Grade by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs30-33 per kg, C-grade at Rs25-28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35-50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was further sharply reduced by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs152-163 kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs130-140 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, and C-grade at Rs110-117 per kg, sold at sold at Rs160 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs36-40 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg,

B-grade at Rs33-36 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs27-30 per kg, B&C sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs315-330 per kg, sold at Rs380-400 per kg, and garlic Chinese reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs425-440 sold at Rs500-600 per kg.