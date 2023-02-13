Pervaiz asks EC to announce election schedule

LAHORE: Former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi attended the wedding ceremony of son of Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Asad Munir here Sunday.

The wedding ceremony was also attended by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, Mian Munir and other leaders. Talking to the media on this occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that election bugle has been signaled in Punjab, in accordance with the Constitution and law court verdict has come regarding election, election commission should forthwith announce the election schedule.

He said that popularity of Imran Khan was increasing every day, opponents would be seen running like jackal as soon as Imran Khan embarks upon the election campaign, N-League should refrain from playing with the Constitution, there will be grave consequences of deviating from the Constitution, every institution is bound to assist the Election Commission for holding the election within the stipulated period.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that PDM was whipping the masses with hiking of prices, people were ready to take revenge of this in the election, Nawaz Sharif is not going to return now, N-League is giving lollipops to the workers, if N-League is not afraid of the election then why the lame excuses, why N-League’s Governor Punjab is reluctant in giving the election date, the nation is seeing how 13 parties alliance is running away from the election, he said, adding PDM’s government has given the country and the nation nothing except economic devastation, people are facing price-hike and other financial difficulties due to incompetence of Shehbaz Sharif.