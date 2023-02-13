 
Monday February 13, 2023
Syria may allow more border crossings for aid: WHO

By AFP
February 13, 2023

DAMASCUS: The WHO chief said Sunday that President Bashar al-Assad had voiced openness to more border crossings for aid to be brought to quake victims in rebel-held northwestern Syria.

“This afternoon I met with His Excellency President Assad, who indicated he was open to considering additional cross-border access points for this emergency,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from Damascus.

