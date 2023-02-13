Syria may allow more border crossings for aid: WHO

DAMASCUS: The WHO chief said Sunday that President Bashar al-Assad had voiced openness to more border crossings for aid to be brought to quake victims in rebel-held northwestern Syria.
“This afternoon I met with His Excellency President Assad, who indicated he was open to considering additional cross-border access points for this emergency,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from Damascus.
LYON: A British tourist has died following an off-piste skiing accident in the French Alps, emergency services...
DAMASCUS: Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday thanked the United Arab Emirates for its emergency response...
PARIS: Paris’ defence minister on Sunday condemned the latest instalment of Marvel’s Black Panther franchise,...
NEW YORK: President Joe Biden promised to abolish capital punishment for federal crimes, but the US government is due...
AREQUIPA, Peru: Carmen Manchego looks down at the remnants of homes sticking out of the quagmire of mud that engulfed...
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats suffered a heavy setback in a regional poll in Berlin on...
