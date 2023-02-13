 
12 killed in Burkina unrest

By AFP
February 13, 2023

OUAGADOUGOU: At least 12 civilian died and six were injured in an attack by suspected jihadists in northwestern Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali, locals told AFP on Sunday. “Several dozen men on motorbikes attacked the village of Sanakadougou” in Kossi province overnight Thursday and Friday, a resident told AFP, requesting anonymity.

