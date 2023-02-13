Cambodian leader orders shutdown of media outlet

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia’s strongman leader ordered the shutdown of one of the country’s few remaining local independent media outlets on Sunday after taking issue with a news report about his son.

One of the world´s longest-serving leaders, Prime Minister Hun Sen has increasingly cracked down on any opposition as he prepares for elections later this year. Online outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) publishes and broadcasts in Khmer and English, and is frequently critical of Hun Sen and his government.

The premier said late Sunday that VOD would have its operating licence revoked, and must stop all broadcasting by 10 am Monday. The move followed a February 9 VOD report that Hun Sen’s eldest son, Lieutenant General Hun Manet, had approved financial aid to Turkey, which was struck by a devastating earthquake earlier this month.

Hun Manet has denied the allegation. Hun Sen -- who has supported Hun Manet to succeed him in the future -- stated he signed off on the $100,000 foreign ministry aid package. “In the name of the government, which has to protect its dignity, I decide to end the case by ordering the information ministry to cancel the licence for VOD from now on and that it stop broadcasting by 10 am,” Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook page.