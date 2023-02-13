Poetry session held in Bara

BARA: A poetry recital session, “Sparley Pa Khyber Raghe”, was held at Bara Press Club here on Sunday.

Poets and writers from various areas attended the event, organised by Maroof Karwan. Renowned poet and writer Haji Kandahar Afridi was the chief guest of the event.

A large number of poets and writers from various parts of Khyber district, including Muhammad Hasan Hassan, Abdul Ghafoor Ghafoor, Omid Afridi, Kohat Khan Zakir, Yasir Shah Anbar, Haji Syed Rehman, Firaq Afridi, Zirak Afridi, Yawar Hayat Souz, Sawal Khan Saleh, Nazir Intizar and Chirag Afridi, attended the session.

The poets presented their rhymes at the gathering and got applause from the participants.

On the occasion, Maroof Karwan chairman Maroof Khan Afridi thanked all the participants who attended the mushaira and said that his aim was to create opportunities for regional poets where they can express their ideas in a better way.