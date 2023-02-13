 
Monday February 13, 2023
Peshawar

Child dies in firing incident

By Bureau report
February 13, 2023

PESHAWAR: A-three-year-old child was killed in a firing incident inside a house in Gulbarg on Sunday.

Police officials said a child, Sahil, died when his uncle allegedly opened fire on his wife inside his house. The officials said the bullet mistakenly hit the nephew of the accused, killing him on the spot. The accused has been arrested.

