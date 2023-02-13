Varsity ex-employees want pension released

PESHAWAR: The retired employees of the University of Agriculture Peshawar have urged the varsity administration, the KP government and the authorities concerned to resolve the issue of their long-awaited unpaid pension commutation.

They said they had been going through serious problems and were unable to meet their expenses due to current inflation.

According to the retired employees, the number of such employees is in the hundreds who have been deprived of their pension commutation and arrears for the last several months, while there are also many former employees who are not getting these payments even for the last three to four years.

“There are three categories of the retired employees of the varsity; teaching staff - who are around 50, administrative staff - who are 60, and supporting staff - numbering around 100,” said a former employee. The former employees said due to the heavy devaluation of Pakistani currency, they along with their families were facing multiple problems as they did not receive pension commutation for a long time. They requested the university administration and other high-ups to release the outstanding dues on a priority basis to put an end to their miseries.