Gang of street criminals busted

PESHAWAR: The local police on Sunday said a group of street criminals was busted and looted money and valuables were recovered from them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hayatabad, Muhammad Umar told reporters that the police busted a gang of street criminals, including four women and five male members. The official said the held criminals were involved in a number of incidents of robberies, snatching, theft and other cases.

He added that Rs800,000, one car, 42 snatched phones and four tolas of gold were also recovered from them.