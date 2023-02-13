Gang of street criminals busted

PESHAWAR: The local police on Sunday said a group of street criminals was busted and looted money and valuables were recovered from them.
Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hayatabad, Muhammad Umar told reporters that the police busted a gang of street criminals, including four women and five male members. The official said the held criminals were involved in a number of incidents of robberies, snatching, theft and other cases.
He added that Rs800,000, one car, 42 snatched phones and four tolas of gold were also recovered from them.
PESHAWAR: In the wake of the tragic earthquake in Türkiye, search and rescue teams of Alkhidmat Foundation have...
PESHAWAR: A literary and cultural organization, Gandhara Hindko Board, has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to...
TAKHTBHAI: District police will begin observing a week of public forums in various localities of Mardan starting today...
BARA: A poetry recital session, “Sparley Pa Khyber Raghe”, was held at Bara Press Club here on Sunday.Poets and...
LANDIKOTAL: The political and civil society activists on Sunday staged a protest in Landikotal bazaar against the...
LAHORE: Cantt Police on Sunday arrested two-member gang of mobile snatchers from Ghaziabad.In a statement,...
