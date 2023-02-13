Alumni reunion of FG Home Economics College held

Islamabad: FG College of Home Economics and Management Sciences, F-11-1 Islamabad hosted the first reunion of the college with the support of the principal, Rozina Faheem.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal said that the college has been working as an independent college for more than 32 years but shifted to its own campus in F-11/1 in August 2021. And now hundreds of students of the federal capital are having their best education in the field of home economics here.

In the event all the graduates since 1989 have seen the dream of this college and the Reunion, they gave them the opportunity to see how dreams come true.

The event was attended by prominent Home Economists from different cities as well, including Lahore, Attock, etc. Samina Khurram, Shafqat Noreen, Noshaba Mazhar, Sajida Iffat, and Khadija Usama to name a few from different fields of Home Economics joined the event. These include business owners, interior designers, fashion designers, dieticians, educators, and so on. Current students joined in colourful clothes and enjoyed a bonfire, music, and dinner. The event was highly admired by the attendees for its wonderful organisation and execution.