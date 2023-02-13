Rapidly growing food delivery market

Rawalpindi: Are you feeling too lethargic to step out of your home? You do not like home food. Your spouse cannot cook. You have no time to prepare lunch. Have you run out of groceries? For all these reasons and more, food delivery services are a quick, one-click solution for millennials.

“Such is the rapid growth of food delivery services in the city over the past few years that some market leaders like Tehzeeb Bakers have a fleet of hundreds of drivers across the twin cities, with competing services Rahat Bakers, Saeen Jee, and Bao Jee not too far behind,” says Syed Raza Zaidi.

“There has been difficulty in ascertaining the exact number of delivery persons employed by each service as they decline to disclose the numbers and there was no response however hard you press them. It may be noted that many delivery persons also take on the role part-time while juggling studies or other jobs,” says Mesum Abbas.

“Apart from making life simple, the food delivery industry has been raking in revenue for the restaurants, cutting costs that come with steps, thereby reducing overheads and providing employment to youth across the country,” says Ashtar Ali.

“All a prospective employee needs is a smartphone and a two-wheeler, for entering into the field. With attractive incentive models, high-paying night shifts, and minimal scholastic prerequisites, it is a low-investment, high-earning job,” adds Ashtar.

“It helps a lot of students pay for their tuition fees and helps older people bring in a supplementary income. Therefore, it is a triple win for the three stakeholders - the consumers, the delivery personnel, and the restaurateurs. What was just an idea, and occasional delivery service once has grown into a vital industry and it is here to stay and grow further,” says Jawad Haider.

“The food delivery industry has taken the city by storm and is further expanding. The door delivery and pick-up model is being expanded to various other services also, such as medicines, garments, groceries, laundry, etc. As these delivery services ride in their top gear, the burn is felt on the road by the public,” says Adeem Hussain.

“As most of these services are time-bound, it seems to have become normal, and very acceptable, for the delivery personnel to violate traffic rules in order to meet delivery targets and secure their incentives,” says Razi Abedi.

“Offers like ‘30 minutes delivery or your order is free’ force the delivery person to race through the city, violating traffic rules and putting their own lives, and others on the road, at great risk,” adds Razi.

Tabish Hussain says, “Food delivery and road safety implications are many. A delivery person always drives on the wrong side of a busy road. The city traffic should pitch in and sensitize delivery personnel.”