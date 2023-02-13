Call for donations at ICT schools to help quake-hit families

Islamabad: All educational institutions in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) launched a mega-campaign to collect donations for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria, death toll from devastating quake took at least 24,000 lives so far.

The campaign was launched after the appeal of the prime minister to help victims and survivors and show solidarity with the people Turkiye and Syria, following the disastrous situation the quake hit countries.

Students expressed their commitment and determination to lend a helping hand to the Government of Pakistan in helping earthquake affected people in Türkiye and Syria, who lost their families, home and livelihoods in the earthquake. This is high time that we all rise up to help our brethren in need, in every possible way.

The students and administration set up a donation box to collect donations and teachers and students had awareness and motivational sessions for students to encourage them in taking part in this activity.

Schools administration asked students to contribute to the funds, with as little as Rs10. Together they can make the difference in the lives of affected people.

Earlier, Federal Directorate of Education under Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training has instructed educational institutions to raise funds to help earthquake victims.

The amount will go to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Earthquake Victims'', to generate funds for Turkiye, which was rocked by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

The fundraising activity started in 5 schools including Islamabad College for Girls, F-6/2, Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls F 10/2 and Islamabad Model College for Boys F-8/4.