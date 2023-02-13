Teachers pushed from pillar to post to claim rights

Islamabad: Imran Shehzad, a Pakistan Studies lecturer at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, recently got his 21 days ex-Pakistan leave regularised by the Federal Directorate of Education only after the intervention of the Wafaqi Mohtasib and the education ministry, and that, too, after being driven from pillar to post for 18 months.

As a government employee, Mr. Shehzad needed six months of study leave for a Ph.D. course in Canada. He got that leave as well as the mandatory NOC (no objection certificate) from the FDE in January 2021 for the foreign trip and flew out of the country.

After completing the course, he booked a flight back home but the pandemic-induced curbs delayed it, like others, for 21 days. He returned on the next available flight but to his utter shock and frustration, the FDE, instead of extending his study leave, converted that 21 days of unintended absence from work into “leave without pay” though he had a sufficient balance of earned leaves.

The lecturer filed an appeal with the FDE against the “sheer violation of rules” seeking conversion of that “payless” period into study leave. He attached photocopies of his air tickets and other documentary proof of his late arrival, but his plea fell on deaf ears prompting him to approach the office of the Wafaqi Mohtasib for justice.

The ombudsman, who is tasked with addressing the “injustice done to the public through maladministration” by federal authorities, examined the case for months before endorsing the lecturer’s point and ordering the FDE to regularise that three weeks' absence from work. Dillydallying on part of the directorate for weeks led to the education secretary’s intervention that delivered the long-awaited justice to the young teacher.

It’s not the only such case.

Another lecturer, Shahid Nadeem, got relief from the ombudsman’s office after the FDE assessed the rent of his house below his entitlement.

After being approached by him, Wafaqi Mohtasib investigated the matter and found the relevant officials to be guilty of wrongly assessing the rent of his house.

The teachers told ‘The News’ that they got so frustrated by the FDE’s poor response to their “genuine” issues that they’d to take the regulator for their colleges to the ombudsman over the issues of appointment, promotion, leaves, and house rent.

They insisted that most of such complaints could be disposed of if the FDE officials followed the procedures laid down for them. The teachers said many cases involving higher time scales, out-of-seniority appointments, regular promotions, and rental ceilings, among other issues, were in litigation.

“The Incompetent FDE has no solution to the issues of teachers, so the latter take their cases to the ombudsman or courts for relief. The FDE officials misuse power to make up for their incompetence. Also blameworthy is the rampant red tape at the directorate,” a college’s associate professor said.

Federal Government College Teachers Association president Dr. Rahima Rehman demanded the elimination of red tape at the FDE to the benefit of teachers.

“Teachers have to waste their energies, precious time, and even money to claim rights,” she said.

Dr. Rahima called for the establishment of a separate department under the direct control of the ministry for Islamabad’s colleges.