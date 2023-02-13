51,912 challan tickets issued to traffic violators

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued 51,912 challan tickets to violators during the last month.

According to the CTP spokesman, 6,771 challan tickets were issued for not having a driving license. Similarly, 2,396 challan tickets were issued for not proper registration while 1,390 challan tickets were issued for traffic signal violations. The CTP also issued 5,925 challan tickets for one-way violations.

Some 2,531 challan tickets were issued to vehicles bearing tinted glasses. 2,271 challan tickets were issued for wrong parking and 1,980 challan tickets for not wearing a helmet. 949 challan tickets were issued for using mobile phones while driving and 27,699 challan tickets were issued for other violations of traffic laws, and 310 motorcycles and 63 vehicles were impounded in different police stations of the city due to incomplete documents.

In order to ensure the safety of road users and to keep the highways free from accidents, every possible source is being used Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. He has also issued orders to all the circle and sector in-charges to brief the traffic officials on a daily basis to perform their duties with integrity and honesty so as to earn the trust of the people.