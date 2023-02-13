Play ‘Sadhay 14 August’ to be staged at Alhamra

LAHORE: Sadhay 14 August, the one-and-a-half-hour play is a law suit in which both Jinnah and Gandhi are in a court of law. The play revolves in three cities. They are Lahore, Delhi and Kashmir and they are the Lahore, Delhi and Kashmir of today.

Anwar Maqsood spoke to the media about Sadhay 14 August, the new play he has written as a sequel to Ponay 14 August and Sawa 14 August and that has already completed 100 shows in Karachi and 50 in Islamabad. After 150 shows, it is coming to Lahore and will be staged in Hall 1 of Alhamra from February 27 to March 22. Tickets for the play are available online on bookme.pk. Nobody will be allowed to carry mobile phone into the hall.

Anwar Maqsood said Lahore is not what it used to be. It is developing but a city should stay connected to its past, he said. Giving a glimpse into the play to be staged here, he said, “A girl asks Gandhi, ‘Oh, you have arrived directly from Umra? Hamza Tariq is playing the role of Quaid-e-Azam while Tanvir Gill is playing Gandhi. Sajid Hasan is acting as a minister in the play. There are 25-40 actors in the play. “Actors should be good. There is nothing in a name,” said Anwar Maqsood, adding, “Theatre is for young people.”

Asked when will he write 14 August, he said, “That day is yet to come. The Pakistan Jinnah envisioned is yet to be born.” Six million youth have left the country and they don’t seem to come back, he said, adding, “But the youth of this country are really bright”. The way to fight poverty is to educate the masses,” he said.