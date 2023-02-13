E-employment scheme being activated: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Sunday and reviewed matters pertaining to e-employment scheme.

It was decided during the meeting to activate e-employment scheme in all government and private colleges as well as educational institutions.It was mulled to incorporate private sector into this project during the meeting.

The caretaker chief minister was apprised that 60,000 youths had successfully completed e-employment programme and income of few youths had exceeded $200,000 after successfully completing e-employment programme.

Ismail Qureshi, Chairman Akhuwat Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, secretaries of Sports, Industries, P&D departments and officials concerned attended the meeting.

CHARING CROSS BLAST MARTYRS: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi said on Sunday that martyrs of Charing Cross blast, which occurred six years ago, live in our hearts to date and would live forever as the nation would always remember their great sacrifices.

In his message, the chief minister said that it was the day to remember great sacrifices of the brave sons of the homeland.He remarked, “the Punjab government stands with the heirs of martyrs and we express complete solidarity with them” adding “the police martyrs are our pride”.

The chief minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyred DIG Traffic Lahore Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, martyred SSP Operations Lahore Zahid Gondal, other police personnel and acknowledged that they offered immortal sacrifices for a great cause. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the nation saluted the great sacrifices of the martyred officers and personnel of the Punjab police.