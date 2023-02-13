‘It’s for Amir to decide about comeback’

KARACHI: Chief selector Haroon Rasheed on Sunday gave a green signal to left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for his return to the national team, saying the ball is in his court.

“If he understands that he can serve Pakistan and has the energy I think these decisions need to be taken by him like when he has to come out of retirement or not,” Haroon told reporters here.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amir has not yet revoked his retirement which he announced in 2020.

The PCB chairman Najam Sethi said recently that Amir can return to international cricket if he takes his retirement back.

Asked whether he is needed, Haroon said this should be understood by the player whether he is capable enough to contribute for Pakistan. “I think the ball is in his court, not in our court,” Haroon said.

When asked about Kamran Akmal’s decision to withdraw from selection committees, Haroon said that he had signed his contract with a television channel long ago.

“Kamran’s issue was when he was in talks with us there was nothing confirmed. He had signed the contract long ago. It was difficult to come out of the contract. The PCB also does not want to do anything which harms him. And that is why we are supporting him. And when PSL comes to an end a decision will be taken,” said Haroon, also a former Test cricketer.

Kamran the other day withdrew from his selection responsibilities citing his contract with a television channel during the PSL 8 which will begin on Monday (today).

Asked about Sharjeel Khan and Imad Wasim for the 30-man pool for the ICC World Cup this year, Haroon said that these players should meet the selection bench-mark.

“I think all these players need to meet the bench-mark and compete as other players have cemented their places in the national team and in order to replace them they will have to put in outstanding performances and only then they can come back to the team,” Haroon said.

“The first thing you need to keep in mind is that selection cannot be won without performance. The performances of the players play an important role. Besides this there are other bench-marks which are seen before selection which includes fitness and the importance of a player in a particular condition and whether and how he could be utilised. This is an entire thought process behind the selection,” he said.

Haroon made it clear that PSL is very important for all players who want to press for seats in Pakistan team.

“InshaAllah PSL is very important because our most cricket this year is of shorter version,” Haroon said. “There is a T20 series against Afghanistan which will help us in this connection. And there is a World Cup and Asia Cup of 50 overs. All players should keep in mind that PSL is very important for them in regard to their performances,” said Haroon.

Haroon said that the selection committee will closely monitor the performances of the players during the PSL 8.