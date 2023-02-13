Elite evasion

On the one hand, Pakistan is witnessing the worst ever price hike in its history, greatly diminishing the purchasing power of the people. Even the prices of basic commodities have gone beyond the reach of not only the poor but many middle class citizens as well. Under immense pressure from the IMF to fulfil its conditions, the government is withdrawing the subsidies which were given to various sectors to ease the financial strain on the people to some extent. In addition, the government is increasing taxes at all levels, particularly direct taxes and tariffs. The incomes of ordinary folk are unable to keep up with all these increases.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no curtailment in the lavish expenses and privileges of government functionaries. The PM is busy stuffing his cabinet with more members, all of whom will have their security, fuel, salary and pensions covered by the public.

Ayesha Razi

Karachi