Absent teachers

I am writing this letter to bring attention to the significant shortcomings in the teaching culture in our society. The problem of ‘ghost teachers’ is widespread in government schools and colleges. This culture is perpetuated by a lack of accountability, inadequate checks and balances and corruption.
The government’s neglect of this issue is only exacerbating the crisis. I appeal to the Higher Education Commission to address this rampant issue and take concrete and consensus-based steps to rectify the situation.
Ghulamshah Kalhoro
Karachi
