Monday February 13, 2023
Deadly negligence

February 13, 2023

The recent passenger bus accident on the Karakoram Highway has laid bare the negligence of the transport authorities and highway police.

These institutions ought to be ensuring the fitness of the vehicles and drivers on our roads and punishing any transport company that fails to meet the necessary standards. No compromises should be made when it comes to these regulations.

Aslam Naz Shigri

Shigar

