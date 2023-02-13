The problem of drug addiction is increasing day by day, particularly in Lahore. Many areas of the city such as Masti Gate and Regal Chowk have become a haven for drug peddlers and addicts. It is pertinent to mention here that this problem is especially prevalent in our educational institutes, poisoning our greatest asset.
The ANF and local police need to do more to stop the supply of drugs and, in addition, we need awareness campaigns to encourage young people to stay away from drugs.
Hoor Tanveer Malik
Lahore
