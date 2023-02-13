Photo of suspect pinning badge on SHO might be reflection of ugly truths

Badge-pinning after promotions is a proud moment for policemen and other security officials. Cops often have their pictures displayed at a prominent location of their houses or even offices which show their high-ups pinning a badge on their uniform after an increase in their rank.

A few days ago, however, a similar picture with a twist went viral on social media. The picture showed a badge being pinned on the uniform of Gulshan-e-Maymar SHO Riaz Bhutto. The twist was that the man pinning the badge was not a police high-up but a man who has been booked in multiple cases of land-grabbing and other crimes.

The man in the picture has been accused of land-grabbing in the past by not only ordinary people but also the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad). He is nominated in several cases. In February, 2020, he was arrested by the Sohrab Goth police that claimed to have seized a huge cache of arms from his possession.

In May 2018, Abad formally requested then Karachi corps commander Lt-General Shahid Baig Mirza and Sindh Rangers director general Major General Muhammad Saeed to take action against the alleged land grabber who was being patronised by the Sindh government.

Speaking at a crowded press conference at the ABAD House, then association’s chairman Arif Jeewa had said that after over two years of normalcy, an intense wave of criminal activities gripped the city.

The suspect’s name also surfaced when a former SHO of the Manghopir police station was accused of patronising land grabbers. In January 2021, then Manghopir SHO Adnan was suspended over allegation of kidnapping labourers at the behest of a land grabber. A case was filed against him and others on a court order and had sections of kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery in it.

The FIR stated that Adnan had kept five innocent people in illegal custody for four days and abducted six labourers at the behest of the man in the picture. The labourers who were abducted had been asked by a private builder to live on his land in a bid to save it from land grabbers. The former SHO was accused of keeping the labourers in captivity and taking over the land worth millions of rupees.

Benefactor

However, despite all the controversies surrounding the man and the fact that many cases are pending against him, the Gulshan-e-Maymar SHO did not mind his picture with him circulating on social media.

When The News contacted SHO Bhutto, he said the man with him in the picture was his friend. “I don’t care what the people are saying. They are blackmailers and I will not be blackmailed,” the officer stated.

“I do not care about what he does. What is important to me is that he is my Mohsin [benefactor]. The Additional IG, DIG had also pinned the badge. Anybody can do it.”

Systematic crime

As land-grabbing in Karachi, particularly in those areas where the city has been expanding such as Scheme 33, Surjani Town and Malir, has been a major issue for some time, many cops in the past were found having connections with criminal gangs called ‘land mafia’ involved in illegal occupation of private and state lands.

It is said that revenue and anti-encroachment officials along with cops work in collusion with land grabbers under political patronage.

With the state machinery colluding with criminals, builders and developers often have to negotiate with land mafia to keep their businesses going. The names of those involved in land grabbing have also been mentioned in the Apex Committee meetings where the chiefs of law enforcement agencies vowed to take action against them but no major action was followed.

A senior member of Abad explained the modus operandi of land mafia to The News. “Some officials of the revenue department manipulate the land record to facilitate occupation of land. Even if there is a group of thousands of land grabbers, they cannot grab a land until the entire system or relevant departments are working in collusion with them,” he said.

“To get rid of this system, there is a need for conducting rigorous inquiries into conduct of government officers of all the relevant departments.”

Explaining the system, the Abad member said that after manipulating the record, government departments then make cases against the property or the owner and push them into the quagmire of fulfilling documentations or facing courts. As court hearings continue for years, the land is grabbed using police and anti-encroachment force.

“To threaten them and to force them into not pursuing the cases, the land grabbers use police that book the owners in forgery cases.”

Parts of District West and East including areas surrounding the Northern Bypass, Surjani Town and Scheme 33 are the prime targets of land grabbers where several lands have been or are being grabbed by different gangs.

Recently, a Mukhtiarkar of Manghopir was gunned down by land grabbers in the Surjani Town area. A large number of cases pertaining to land grabbing are sub-judice with the original owners hoping that they would one day reclaim their property.

A glaring example of the land occupation is that of Mahmudul Haque Society in Scheme 33 whose entire land has been seized. As many as 4,900 allottees who had paid all dues but could not get possession of land due to alleged land occupation. Recently, Advocate Usman Farooq representing 150 of such allottees requested the Sindh High Court for urgent hearing, after which the matter was fixed for March 9.

“The allottees are awaiting justice despite the passage of many decades,” said the lawyer. “The court has been requested to give an order to hand over possession of the land from the land mafia to the allottees.”

Former Abad chairman Jeewa told The News that land grabbing was not an issue of Karachi as it had become a national issue. “This is an organised system. A land grabber cannot grab the land individually until he has the support of the entire system,” he said, adding that revenue officials play their part in the crime by forging land record, and often law enforcers themselves occupy the land and make fake cases to threaten the original owners.

“The original owners just roam in the courts – lower to upper with the hope that they will get their land back but during this time, the land grabbers have sold their land to another party,” he explained.

IGP irked

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the picture showing a suspect pinning a badge on the uniform of the Gulshan-e-Maymar SHO.

He ordered Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho to conduct an inquiry against SHO Bhutto. “This is a very embracing situation,” the police chief admitted as he spoke to The News.

About the alleged land grabber, the police chief said the man, Ali Hassan Brohi, had been arrested by the police which also filed a challan against him and sent him to jail, but he was released by a court. “Cases against Brohi have not been closed as investigations are still going on,” he explained.