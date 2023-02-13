Pakistani women lauded for setting examples in every sphere

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing Central President MPA Faryal Talpur on Sunday paid tribute in her National Women’s Day message to the passion and struggle of Pakistani women for their exemplary role in every sphere of life.

She said that today also reminds us of the historic struggle of Pakistani women for democracy. “Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto and Daughter of the East Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto led the movement against dictatorship for the restoration of democracy.”

She also said the PPP has always taken revolutionary steps for women’s rights and development, adding that from representation in policy-making bodies to economic independence, the party has given countless gifts to Pakistani women.

The lawmaker said national programmes like the First Women Bank, women’s police stations and lady health volunteers are hallmarks of the PPP, adding that the Benazir Income Support Programme, land ownership rights for female farmers and interest-free loans for businesses are the latest gifts of the PPP.

MPA Faryal said that economic independence of Pakistani women was Benazir Bhutto’s dream, which PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari were actively working to fulfil.