Four injured as two communities clash in Pak Colony

Four people were injured during an armed clash between two communities in the Pak Colony area on Sunday. Meanwhile, a citizen was wounded for offering resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi.

The clash in Pak Colony took place between the Rind and Buzdar communities. Panic and fear gripped the area after the incident. Police and Rangers reached the scene to inquire into the incident. The injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Police said that earlier, children belonging to the two communities had a fight, but the issue was resolved following intervention from their elders. However, police added, on Sunday evening, some elders of both the communities again had a clash and after an exchange of harsh words, members of the both communities resorted to firing on each other. Resultantly, four people were wounded.

The injured persons included a 15-year-old boy, Shahid, son of Rafiq, who belonged to the Rind community. The other three injured who belonged to the Buzdar community were identified as 30-year-old Ahsan Wahid, 33-year-old Ghulam Mustafa and 30-year-old Babar Muhib.

Police had not made any arrest of suspects involved in firing when this story was filed. In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man, Nusrat Yasin, was wounded by robbers after he offered resistance during a mugging bid within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. Further investigations are under way.