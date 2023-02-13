Celebratory gunfire leaves six-year-old boy critically injured

A six-year-old boy was seriously injured on Sunday after a bullet hit him during celebratory gunfire at a wedding ceremony in the Old Haji Camp area.
Panic spread in the area due to sound of firing at the wedding ceremony that was held within the limits of the Pak Colony police station. The boy was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where he was identified as six-year-old Rafiullah, son of Fidaullah, who was hit by a bullet in his abdomen. Doctors termed his condition serious. SHO Saleem Marwat said aerial firing took place at the wedding ceremony of a man, Sultan Qureshi, while Rafiullah was standing in another street when he was hit by a bullet. The officer said the parents had registered a case but no arrest had so far been made.
