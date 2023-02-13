Varsities told to teach subject related to climate change

The Sindh government has decided to introduce a new subject for climate change awareness in all the public and private universities.

Sindh Universities and Environment Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has directed the universities department secretary and all vice chancellors to start work on a new subject regarding climate change.

He said that all the universities should ensure creating awareness about climate change. In a statement, Rahoo said Sindh was facing extremely high temperatures and drought due to climate change. He added that there was a need for teaching subjects related to climate change in universities, along with improving the quality of human health.

He opined that after studying such subjects, students would have more employment opportunities. Teaching a subject related to climate change would help solve the problems of marine pollution, industrial waste management and waste discharge in hospitals, the minister said, adding that Pakistan was one of the most affected countries in the world by climate change.

If awareness about climate change was not spread now, the next generation would face more problems, Rahoo said. He stated that Sindh had been severely affected by climate change and the international community had also declared climate change as the biggest threat to earth and its inhabitants. Natural disasters were a constant threat to Pakistan and climate change was also a direct threat to food production in the country, he added.