Three-day moot on ophthalmology: Caretaker CM for efforts to combat eye ailments

PESHAWAR Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the provincial government was striving to provide eye care services to the people.

An official handout said that he was addressing as chief guest the inaugural session of a three-day conference titled “Khyber EyeCon 2023”. The Pakistan Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter had organized the moot.

Ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals from across the country and abroad attended the conference. In his address, the chief minister termed ophthalmology as an important specialty of the medical field and said promoting good quality eye care was, no doubt, of utmost value and importance.

Appreciating the Pakistan Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan for organizing the event, he said the conference was a great initiative to achieve excellence in the field of ophthalmology.

“It is encouraging that the Pakistan Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan is doing research to promote ophthalmology and academic,” Muhammad Azam Khan said, adding the Pakistan Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan would play a tremendous role in improving patient care; and will guide the government in the right direction to positively impact and promote eye care in the province.

The chief minister maintained that the government was trying to provide eye care services to people at grassroots level in order to facilitate and provide ease to them at their doorsteps, adding that it was our duty to provide affordable care and ensure availability and affordability of medicines required for treatment.

“It is encouraging to know that the number of ophthalmologists in the country has increased considerably over the years and many subspecialties are being established which will bring ease and relief to our people,” Muhammad Azam Khan remarked. He added that there was still a long way to go to eradicate eye diseases and blindness in Pakistan, which needed coordinated and sustained efforts.

Prof Dr Nazir Ahmad Laghari, Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum, Prof Dr Shafqatullah Marwat and other speakers also addressed the inaugural session and shed light on the objectives of the conference.

In the end, the chief minister gave away awards and shields to ophthalmologists for their achievements in the field of ophthalmology.