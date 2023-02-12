Newly-posted IG inquires after injured cops at LHR

PESHAWAR: The newly posted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat on Saturday visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where he inquired after the cops injured in the police lines blast. The IGP went to the bed of each injured cop admitted in different wards and ICU and inquired after their health.

The IGP also collected first-hand information from the doctors present on the duty about the nature of injuries of the police jawans and the treatment provided to them so far.

The IGP said that the injured police jawans were an asset to the force and directed doctors to take good care of them and provide the best health care facilities to them. Akhtar Hayat also met with the relatives of the injured policemen present in the hospital and expressed deep sorrow and sympathies with them and assured full support of the force. The IGP presented gifts and financial support to the injured. He also pledged to unearth and take to task the elements involved in this gruesome act.

Meanwhile, former Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Saturday visited Peshawar Press Club and interacted with media persons. He termed his tenure as IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as very good and said that the people were so supportive to him. “I have spent a very good time in the province,” Moazzam Jah Ansari said, adding that he was not transferred over unsatisfactory performance.