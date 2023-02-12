BPSC to recruit all employees from grade 5 in Balochistan: CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday said he may not participate in the upcoming general elections and vowed to complete his tenure. The CM addressed a crowded press conference at the CM Secretariat and spoke at length about his priorities and problems. “Neither I will finish the government nor step down as CM”, Mr. Bizenjo said. “I am not a weak chief minister”, he claimed.

The spokesperson of the Gvernment of Balochistan, Farah Azeem Shah, and CM’s Coordinators Babar Yousafzai, and Syed Amruddin Agha were also present on the occasion. The chief minister announced to empower the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the recruitment of employees from grade-5 across the province. “This is a difficult decision and the MPAs would be annoyed”, he said.

Bizenjo said the officers with the best performance would be posted at the BPSC to ensure transparency and merit in the recruitment process. He said the number of BPSC members would be increased to improve the process. “Youth would be appointed on a contract basis to overcome the shortage of teachers in Balochistan”, the CM mentioned. He announced that teachers and professors from other provinces would be recruited if there was a lack of faculty members in Balochistan.

About the Reko Diq gold and copper project, the CM informed that Balochistan would get Rs.300 billion annually from the project.

He said the company would invest $8 billion in the Reko Diq and thousands of youth from Balochistan would be given jobs. He said that the federal government would also invest Rs.600 billion in the Reko Diq project and this would be a major investment in the province.

About the elections, he said the election commission of Pakistan had set the limit of spend Rs1.5 million in an election campaign.

The ground realities negate this and one election requires from Rs100 million to Rs 200 million, he said.

Similarly, he said the monthly expenditures of an MNA and MPA were in millions of rupees.