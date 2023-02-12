Asma Shirazi’s: ‘Kahani Barey Ghar Ki’ launched at PLF

LAHORE: Asma Shirazi’s book “Kahani Barey Ghar Ki”, covering civil-military relations, was launched at the Pakistan Literary Festival on Saturday.

Suhail Waraich, Noorul Huda Shah, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Asma Shirazi were speakers on the occasion, while Wusatullah Khan was the host. Addressing the event, Asma Shirazi said “we are alternating between dictatorship and democracy,” and said she had written about hybrid regime in her book, saying she tried to portray the real picture of the hybrid regime in her book.

Suhail Waraich said he tried to carry the pictures of Bajwa sitting and Imran playing on the title of his book (Ye Company Nahen Chale Gi). But was forced to remove the former general’s picture after immense pressure in order to get the book published. He said that literary richness shone through Asma’s columns and she masterfully employed that to describe the political events.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said “our rulers only read the books of their own interest and many have hired people for this purpose. He said it seems as Imran neither watches tv nor reads papers but acts only on what he is told by advisors.” He said the late dictator Gen(retd) Zial Haq used to read newspapers but insisted “our rulers derive the meanings of their own interests.” He termed reading as breathing oxygen, adding that no writer could survive without reading. “No one was reading in the country, either he was writer or general. There was a dire need to promote reading habits.”

Noor-ul-Huda Shah said the company used to say politicians were illiterate. “It was not true,” she said, adding that ZA Bhutto had written books and used to read books too. She said ZA Bhutto had a vision, because he used to read.” She said that the politicians used to read and had relationships with people and the vision of the leadership would only improve if they read books. She further said that politicians were humiliated and were considered less qualified. According to her, it was reality that the company people didn’t understand English.

Asma said that meaning of Establishment has now changed, and so have the rules. She further explained that freedom of expression has also changed and lamented the rulers only read Hitler to control, while information ministers read Joseph Goebbels. She said Manto used to write about the situation of his time. A writer must know how to spread his message in the era of fascism, she added.

Suhail Waraich said that writing against fascism was an art which not be stopped, adding that Manto, Faiz and other contemporaries had written against the fascists of their eras. He explained that the incumbent rulers were afraid of camera, pen etc, adding that it was the writer who should know how to convey his points while writing and Asma has done it well. He further said that the Peca was not acceptable as no voice should be stopped. “The social media should not be curtailed.” He further said that sometimes it was necessary for the writer to cross the boundaries.

Noorul Huda Shah said she wrote against dictatorship but never got scared.” Asma has written both against the social norms and the dictatorship.

Shami said if greed occupied the hearts of writers they could never be fearless. “If you are clean, your pen will be fearless. He said Asma was scandalised but since she had a strong character the attackers were defeated instead.”