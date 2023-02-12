Five of a family killed in road accident

SUKKUR: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a road accident in district Tando Muhammad Khan on Saturday.
The incident took place when a car hit a motorcycle at Malakatayar near Bulleri Shah Karim on Sajawal-Tando Muhammad Khan road, killing five family members, including three children on spot.
Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a Tando Muhammad hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Police said motorcyclist Afzal Kuber, carrying his wife and three children, was going to Tando Muhammad Khan from his village Jhok Sharif. The deceased included Afzal, his wife Hajani and three children Shahida, Naheed and three-year-old Waheed.
