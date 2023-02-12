Looters raid shops, homes after Turkey quake

Antakya, Turkey: His bloodied face is instantly visible as he runs down the alley of the old bazaar in the historic city of Antakya, pursued by a shopkeeper with an iron bar, accusing him of looting in the wake of Turkey´s huge earthquake.

Monday’s 7.8-magnitude tremor hit Turkey and Syria, killing nearly 26,000 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Looters have exploited the tragedy in Turkey, smashing windows with hammers, and taking whatever they can find, including expensive mobile phones. The situation is tense in Hatay, a southern Turkish province where police have arrested 42 people on suspicion of looting.

When police detained the suspects, they were carrying money, smartphones, computers, arms, jewellery and bank cards.