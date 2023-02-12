Funds for police martyrs, Ghazis released

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is continuing to take great measures for the welfare of Ghazis and employees of Punjab Police who died during duty.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has signed the file of Rs1 crore 35 lakh for the financial assistance of police constables and released the funds. IG Punjab said that this amount has been approved for the police employees who passed away during service, which will be delivered to their families very soon.

IG Punjab said that the Punjab government has announced a special package for the employees who were martyred in terrorist incidents and encounters with dacoits and funds of Rs120 crores have already been approved for the martyrs as well as the police employees who died during service. He said that the money provided by the government is the trust of the police employees and will be delivered to the rightful owners very soon. IG Punjab thanked the Punjab government for providing special package and funds for the welfare of police employees and to solve their problems. He said that the welfare measures of the martyrs are commendable. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police will spare no effort to protect the life and property of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, while taking notice of the incident of killing a citizen by torturing of citizens on the charge of desecration of the Holy Quran in Nankana, suspended DSP Nankana Circle, Nawaz Virk and SHO Warburton, Feroze Bhatti.

The report of the incident has been sought from the RPO Sheikhupura region. IG Punjab directed DIG IAB Ameen Bukhari and DIG special branch Raja Faisal to reach the spot and identify the perpetrators and submit a detailed report. He said that no one is allowed to take the law into his hands, no matter how influential he is, therefore strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident and the perpetrators of negligence and professional misconduct.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued an order to all the RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads of the province to ensure inspection of their weapons stores.

IG Punjab directed that all the officers should complete inspection reports of the weapons stores and send them to the Central Police Office by February 28. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that regular cleaning of the weapons used by the police should be ensured in all the districts, the officials who have the weapons in use will be responsible for cleaning them by themselves. IG Punjab has also issued orders to send the detailed reports of the cleaning of weapons used by the police to the Central Police Office. He said that after March 1, I myself or my selected representatives will make field visits to any district of the province and conduct a surprise inspection of weapons, and if the instructions are not followed, there will be no hesitation in taking action against those responsible.