Terrorism, inflation affect every aspect of life

LAHORE: The increase in terrorist incidents and the continuous increase in inflation are leaving serious negative effects on every aspect of life. The state and political leaders should play their role in correcting the intolerance and negative attitudes of the people in the society.

There is need to invest in education and infrastructure, IT and skills education. Investments in education sector can help in ending terrorism.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on ‘Incidents of Terrorism and Lawlessness? Increasing Concern for Businesses and Investors?’. The panelists were Dr Sadaqt Ali, Farooq Tariq, Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti, Khawja Khawar Rashid, and Dr Tayab Ali Khan while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Sadaqt Ali said that poverty fosters terrorism. The depression is increasing among doctors after treating terrorism affected patients in the emergency ward. The situation of emergency wards is bad, beds and necessary items are not available for patients in the hospital, people become physically mentally disabled after such accidents. The poor could not afford the medical treatment due to increase in medicine prices and decline in quality. No new technology is introduced. The government has no funds to invest in the health sector. Farooq Tariq said that terrorism is mostly done by fanatics. It seems that role of the state in controlling terrorism has weakened. The policies of the politicians are not working, due to which the people are getting frustrated and depressed. The country is suffering from a terrible economic, political and social crisis. The government should refuse to accept the conditions of the IMF and also refuse to pay the debts, reduce the non-developmental expenditure.

Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti said that manufacturing and trade are two wheels of economy and currently both are in bad condition. The businesses are reduced to 25 percent only and businessmen are suffering from the current economic and political situation. Businessmen are reducing the number of employees due to increasing problems which is resulting in growing unemployment.

Khawja Khawar Rashid said that the external powers are doing terrorism to destabilise Pakistan so that the negative image of Pakistan could be portrayed at the international level to declare it an unsafe country. On the other side, financial terrorism in shape of smuggling is increasing and most of the smuggling is happening through Afghanistan. Dollars are being smuggled into Afghanistan. The involvement of Afghans in financial affairs is increasing. The Afghans ID cards should be monitored strictly.

Dr Tayab Ali Khan said there is always solutions to the problems. Everything has a limit. When the needs are not met by legal means, people resort to illegal methods. India in post-covid time gave relief to the middle class. It has worked on IT sector and skills education. In Pakistan, leaders are found but leadership is not found.

The negative attitudes in the society have to be changed. People just want to live. There is a need to remove the mental backwardness of the people.

