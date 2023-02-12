Millers’ group rejects strike call

LAHORE: The Progressive Flour Millers Group has announced its dissociation from the strike call of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA).

Progressive Flour Millers Group office-bearers on Saturday said, “The ruling group of flour mills blamed the Food Department for defying SOPs agreed earlier which is not correct. The association gave a strike call without holding formal negotiations on the issues. The purchasing power of the common consumer has reduced and the strike is an inappropriate decision at this juncture. Numerous flour mills have been shut down in the last few months, record fines have been imposed and quotas have been suspended and there has been no protest by the association. Now, when wheat quota of flour mills of some influential elements were stopped, ruling group announced strike call.”

Progressive Flour Millers added that the sale of subsidised wheat in open market cannot be supported under any circumstances, saying it is necessary for the food department and the flour mills to sit at a table and take decisions in the context of the current situation.

They further said that considering the current situation and inflation, the grinding charges should be increased and the price of subsidised wheat should be increased to prevent the smuggling of wheat and its products to other provinces.

They observed that key to address flour crisis has been difference between the prices of public and private wheat, which should be reduced. They demanded of the government to announce support price of new wheat crop immediately and the price of wheat announced by other provinces should be taken into consideration.

They made it clear that there is no shortage of flour in the market, as it is available in abundance. So there is no need to worry about rumours regarding disruption in wheat supply chain.