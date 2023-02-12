Aman-23: Pakistan contributing to regional peace, stability: CNS

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan is effectively contributing to peace and stability in the region.

Upon his arrival on board foreign visiting ships, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Niazi, was warmly welcomed by senior officers and commanding officers and was presented a guard of honour by smartly dressed contingents. The Naval Chief interacted with officers and was given briefings on board ships. Admiral Niazi highlighted that Pakistan is effectively contributing to peace and stability in the region. The Aman exercise demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to peace, reinforces regional maritime security and enhances interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies.

The Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated their participation in the exercise to fulfil the common resolve of ‘Together for Peace’.

The officers of the respective ships highly acknowledged the persistent efforts of Pakistan Navy to bring global navies towards the shared commitment to maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea. Besides, Admiral Niazi also called on Commander Djibouti Navy and Coast Guard separately, Commander Lebanese Navy, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command Nigerian Navy, Flag Officer Commanding Sri Lankan Naval Fleet and Commander Tanzanian Navy.