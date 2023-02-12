American unhappiness with abortion laws at record high, poll finds

WASHINGTON: More than two-thirds of Americans are dissatisfied with the country’s abortion laws in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a new Gallup poll finds, with nearly half wanting policies to be less strict, as the US continues to grapple with how to handle abortion and GOP lawmakers revisit state bans with new proposals to add exemptions.

Democrats had historically been much more in support of the US’s abortion laws than Republicans, and Americans were more likely to believe that laws should be more, rather than less, strict.

Only 17% thought laws were too strict in 2021, while 27% thought they weren’t strict enough and a 33% plurality were satisfied with them as they were.