Toronto mayor resigns over affair with employee

WASHINGTON: Toronto mayor John Tory resigned late on Friday after admitting to an extramarital relationship with a member of his office staff.

“During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man,” Tory told reporters during a city hall press conference.

“As a result, I have decided that I will step down as mayor so that I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family,” he said.

Tory stepped down an hour after the Toronto Star published a report on his months-long relationship.

Tory, 68, said the relationship was “a serious error in judgment” and apologized to the public, his colleagues, and his wife and family.

He said the relationship “ended by mutual consent earlier this year” and he had informed a city ethics official about it.”Most of all, I apologise to my wife, Barb and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else,” he added.

Tory said he would work with city employees and deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

He added: “I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more.

“I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well.”

He took office in December 2014 having beaten Doug Ford and Olivia Chow in the election. Tory was re-elected in 2018 and clinched a third term in office four years later.