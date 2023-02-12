Palestinian killed in clash with West Bank settlers

SALFIT, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was shot dead during a clash with Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli military said.

It was the latest in a spiralling number of deaths in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year that has triggered mounting international concern.

Mithkal Suleiman Rayyan, 27, died of a bullet wound to the head near the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, south of the northern city of Nablus, the ministry said.