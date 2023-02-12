15 arrested after clashes outside UK migrant hotel

LONDON: UK police said on Saturday they have arrested 15 people including one child after fireworks were thrown and a police car set on fire at an anti-immigration demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers near Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said that “15 people have so far been arrested following violent disorder” in the Knowsley area in northwestern England, after initially reporting three arrests.
WASHINGTON: More than two-thirds of Americans are dissatisfied with the country’s abortion laws in the wake of the...
KYIV, Ukraine: The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in...
WASHINGTON: Toronto mayor John Tory resigned late on Friday after admitting to an extramarital relationship with a...
PARIS: Scientists have recently revealed that Australia and New Zealand are best placed to survive a nuclear...
WASHINGTON: A US F-22 fighter jet on Saturday shot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska, US officials said,...
PARIS: The number of people using Twitter in the US has decreased almost 9% since Elon Musk took over, according to a...
Comments