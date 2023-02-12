 
close
Sunday February 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

15 arrested after clashes outside UK migrant hotel

By AFP
February 12, 2023

LONDON: UK police said on Saturday they have arrested 15 people including one child after fireworks were thrown and a police car set on fire at an anti-immigration demonstration outside a hotel housing asylum seekers near Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said that “15 people have so far been arrested following violent disorder” in the Knowsley area in northwestern England, after initially reporting three arrests.

Comments