Peru’s president calls for dialogue to end crisis

LIMA: Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Saturday called for a multiparty dialogue to help resolve her country´s political crisis, saying two months of sometimes deadly anti-government protests had left the nation a “fragile democracy.”
Boluarte became president on December 7, after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was impeached and arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.
But since that day she has faced calls to resign by protesters also demanding fresh elections. Demonstrations have at times turned violent and officials on Friday announced a new death, bringing the total number of people killed in clashes between security forces and protesters to 49.
