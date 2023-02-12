Turkmenistan fires economy minister

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan´s president has sacked his economy minister and two deputy ministers covering the energy sector, according to decrees published on Saturday in the central Asian nation reliant on gas exports.
Head of state Serdar Berdymoukhamedov signed the decrees in a country, which according to British oil company BP, can boast the world´s fourth largest natural gas reserves.
Turkmenistan depends on exports to China and to a less extent Russia and Iran.
Last autumn, the ex-Soviet republic voiced readiness to export gas via the Caspian Sea to Europe, which faces shortages following Russia´s invasion of Ukraine.
To diversify its export earnings, Turkmenistan is working on a gas pipeline to supply India and Pakistan via Afghanistan but the project has suffered repeated problems, particularly since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in August 2021.
WASHINGTON: More than two-thirds of Americans are dissatisfied with the country’s abortion laws in the wake of the...
KYIV, Ukraine: The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in...
WASHINGTON: Toronto mayor John Tory resigned late on Friday after admitting to an extramarital relationship with a...
PARIS: Scientists have recently revealed that Australia and New Zealand are best placed to survive a nuclear...
WASHINGTON: A US F-22 fighter jet on Saturday shot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska, US officials said,...
PARIS: The number of people using Twitter in the US has decreased almost 9% since Elon Musk took over, according to a...
Comments