Mozambique floods kill four in capital area

MAPUTO: Four people have died in floods following days of incessant rains in southern Mozambique, the country´s institute for risk management said on Saturday.
The National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) said the deaths happened around the capital Maputo, while 14,000 people were evacuated out of more than 30,000 people estimated to have been affected by the flooding.
“We still have many people to rescue, (but) we are using small boats,” INGD director Luisa Meque told a news conference. “We think that if we had helicopters we would be in a better position to respond to the emergency, but we don´t,” she said.
The worst hit district is Boane, about 30-km southeast of the oceanside capital Maputo.
Some 4,000 houses flooded as two bridges collapsed and several roads were completely submerged.
WASHINGTON: More than two-thirds of Americans are dissatisfied with the country’s abortion laws in the wake of the...
KYIV, Ukraine: The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in...
WASHINGTON: Toronto mayor John Tory resigned late on Friday after admitting to an extramarital relationship with a...
PARIS: Scientists have recently revealed that Australia and New Zealand are best placed to survive a nuclear...
WASHINGTON: A US F-22 fighter jet on Saturday shot down an unidentified object flying over Alaska, US officials said,...
PARIS: The number of people using Twitter in the US has decreased almost 9% since Elon Musk took over, according to a...
Comments