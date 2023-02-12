Mozambique floods kill four in capital area

MAPUTO: Four people have died in floods following days of incessant rains in southern Mozambique, the country´s institute for risk management said on Saturday.

The National Institute for Disaster Management (INGD) said the deaths happened around the capital Maputo, while 14,000 people were evacuated out of more than 30,000 people estimated to have been affected by the flooding.

“We still have many people to rescue, (but) we are using small boats,” INGD director Luisa Meque told a news conference. “We think that if we had helicopters we would be in a better position to respond to the emergency, but we don´t,” she said.

The worst hit district is Boane, about 30-km southeast of the oceanside capital Maputo.

Some 4,000 houses flooded as two bridges collapsed and several roads were completely submerged.