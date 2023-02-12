Belgian lawmaker charged in EU graft probe

BRUSSELS: Prosecutors on Saturday charged a Belgian lawmaker in the European parliament with corruption after searching his bank safe as part of a probe into a bribery scandal that has rocked the EU.
The Socialist deputy Marc Tarabella, 59, was detained by police on Friday after Belgium´s federal prosecutors said raids were carried out targeting his safe in the city of Liege and offices in the town hall of Anthisnes, where he is mayor.
Eric van der Sijpt, spokesman for the prosecutor´s office, told AFP he had been indicted on charges of corruption, money laundering and for “participating in a criminal organisation”, as part of the Belgian investigation into suspected bribery linked to Qatar and Morocco.
The so-called Qatargate scandal has sent shockwaves through the EU´s institutions and caused the parliament to hastily seek reforms looking to curb outside influence.
