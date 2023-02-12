Questions of honesty

Pakistan is not unfamiliar with instances of prime ministers being handed out labels of (dis)honesty. In the past few years, whole political campaigns have been run on the issue of 'corruption', a prime minister has been sent packing for 'dishonesty', and political polarization has hit extreme levels around this issue. This is why the statement from a sitting chief justice has also drawn equally polarized reactions. Pakistan's Senate took up the matter of the honesty or dishonesty of a prime minister after a court hearing on the amendments in the NAB ordinance during which the chief justice of Pakistan had remarked that only one prime minister in Pakistan’s history was considered most honest, while also speaking about parliament systematically being kept incomplete, and calling a piece of legislation controversial. While there are many takers of this opinion, senators have spoken out against the remarks -- pointing out that this is not an issue the court should be airing its opinion on, and parliament should be allowed to play out its tenure while it is up to the people to decide which prime minister they see not only as the most honest. The senators have also questioned how the judiciary can call parliament’s legislation controversial when parliament is the representative of the people and laws are passed with a majority.

This new controversy comes in the midst of a row between the government and the PTI over the conduct of the next general election as well as elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While the PTI seeks an immediate general election and the elections in the two provinces within 90 days as ordered by the LHC, the PDM appears less willing to go along with this and there are continuous rumours that the general election may be delayed even beyond October when it is due. In this scenario, the question of who is to become the next prime minister of Pakistan becomes all the more significant. As does the perception of honesty, dishonesty, and laws like the NAB Ordinance. We have already seen failed accountability attempts by successive governments -- each one gunning for its political rival and conducting witch-hunts in the name of 'corruption'. The PTI's government had -- by many political observers -- taken this to a new level. Certainly, we do need a mechanism to ensure that prime ministers as well as other politicians are held accountable. However, it has become increasingly clear that perhaps NAB is not the institution to do so if all it becomes is a handy tool in the hands of whichever government is in power. It is also up for debate just how much jurisdiction courts have when it comes to deciding these matters. Already, the superior judiciary has rethought Article 62(1)(f) -- which was used to disqualify Mian Nawaz Sharif when he was prime minister.

The current debate generated by the court's remarks is therefore of significance at a time when the country is in the middle of daily wrangling over the issue of the next elections. In a democracy, however, one principle all parties and stakeholders are supposed to adhere to is the will of the people. And that can only be asserted via a free and fair election. That would also put to test any and all debates about honesty. This is why legal experts are continuously pointing out that there is little to none justification for going against the constitution when it comes to the holding of an election. Instead of indulging in self-defeating debates, governance and an amicable way forward needs to be found -- and soon.